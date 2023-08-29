Jorge Soler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks while batting .239.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 78 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 31 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (43.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.231
|AVG
|.246
|.293
|OBP
|.355
|.484
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|60/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
