Jorge Soler -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks while batting .239.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 78 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 31 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (43.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .231 AVG .246 .293 OBP .355 .484 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 60/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

