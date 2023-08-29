Josh Bell vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .242.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 79 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.2%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (28.3%), including six multi-run games (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.279
|AVG
|.273
|.354
|OBP
|.347
|.581
|SLG
|.591
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/5
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.