Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .242.

Bell has picked up a hit in 79 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.2%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (28.3%), including six multi-run games (5.0%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .279 AVG .273 .354 OBP .347 .581 SLG .591 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 6 RBI 7 10/5 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings