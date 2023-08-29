The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

He ranks first in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 99 of 125 games this season, with multiple hits 46 times.

Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (11.2%).

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (37.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .380 AVG .318 .414 OBP .370 .486 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 0

