Luis Arraez vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 99 of 125 games this season, with multiple hits 46 times.
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (11.2%).
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (37.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.380
|AVG
|.318
|.414
|OBP
|.370
|.486
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
