Marlins vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) and the Miami Marlins (66-65) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (6-11) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (6-3) will get the nod for the Rays.
Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have won 35, or 60.3%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami is 33-21 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 526 (four per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Padres
|W 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Blake Snell
|August 23
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|W 2-1
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zach Eflin
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|September 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|September 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Josiah Gray
