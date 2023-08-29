Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) and the Miami Marlins (66-65) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (6-11) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (6-3) will get the nod for the Rays.

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 35, or 60.3%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami is 33-21 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 526 (four per game).

The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule