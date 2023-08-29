Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field against the Miami Marlins and starter Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have a 35-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.3% of those games).

Miami has gone 35-23 (winning 60.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Miami has played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-67-5).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-29 28-36 31-28 34-37 50-48 15-17

