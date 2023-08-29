The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (126).

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Miami has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (526 total runs).

The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

Marlins batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff leads the majors.

Miami's 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Alcantara is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Alcantara will try to build on a 24-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Padres W 3-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals W 2-1 Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away JT Chargois Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray

