The Miami Marlins (66-65) and the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, August 29 at LoanDepot park, with Sandy Alcantara starting for the Marlins and Aaron Civale toeing the rubber for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+100). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-11, 4.21 ERA) vs Civale - TB (6-3, 2.59 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 35 out of the 58 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a 33-21 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

Miami has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rays have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

