The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Yandy Diaz and others in this game.

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (6-11) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6).

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 23 6.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Dodgers Aug. 18 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 9.0 5 1 1 10 2 at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 8.0 4 0 0 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .350/.393/.449 slash line so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 110 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.512 so far this season.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, three home runs and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 141 hits with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 66 runs.

He has a slash line of .326/.403/.507 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 120 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.370/.432 on the season.

Arozarena enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

