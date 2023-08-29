A pair of MLB's most consistent hitters face off when the Miami Marlins (66-65) and Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) meet at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at LoanDepot park. Luis Arraez has a .350 batting average (first in league) for the Marlins, and Yandy Diaz ranks fourth at .326.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (6-11) against the Rays and Aaron Civale (6-3).

Marlins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-11, 4.21 ERA) vs Civale - TB (6-3, 2.59 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (6-11) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 4.21 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 704 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 1161 hits, eighth in baseball, with 191 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rays to go 5-for-31 with a double and an RBI in nine innings this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.

Civale heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

