On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .213 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 41 of 81 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.6%).

He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 81), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (28.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .240 AVG .185 .291 OBP .233 .296 SLG .306 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/7 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

