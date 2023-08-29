Nick Fortes vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .213 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 41 of 81 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.6%).
- He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 81), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (28.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.240
|AVG
|.185
|.291
|OBP
|.233
|.296
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/7
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
