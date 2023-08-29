Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysAugust 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 23 against the Padres) he went 0-for-1.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)



Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.7%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 24 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Other Marlins Players vs the Rays

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .227 AVG .282 .291 OBP .335 .311 SLG .408 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 21/12 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings