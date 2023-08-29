Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysAugust 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 23 against the Padres) he went 0-for-1.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.7%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 24 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 43
.227 AVG .282
.291 OBP .335
.311 SLG .408
9 XBH 10
0 HR 3
9 RBI 11
17/11 K/BB 21/12
1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Civale (6-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
