Yuli Gurriel vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysAugust 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 23 against the Padres) he went 0-for-1.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.7%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 24 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.282
|.291
|OBP
|.335
|.311
|SLG
|.408
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.59 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.59, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
