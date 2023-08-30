On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 79 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 31.5% of his games this year (39 of 124), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .295 AVG .217 .344 OBP .270 .452 SLG .379 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 63/18 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings