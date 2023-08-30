Bryan De La Cruz vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 79 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 31.5% of his games this year (39 of 124), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.295
|AVG
|.217
|.344
|OBP
|.270
|.452
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|63/18
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
