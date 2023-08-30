Jake Burger vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jake Burger and his .366 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 93 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 112 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.
- In 22.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
