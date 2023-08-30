Jake Burger and his .366 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 93 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 50 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Burger has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 112 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.

In 22.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings