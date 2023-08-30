Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (19.1%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 23 games this season (33.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .256 AVG .241 .315 OBP .287 .462 SLG .429 11 XBH 10 6 HR 7 14 RBI 17 42/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Rays Pitching Rankings