Jazz Chisholm vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .248 with six doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (19.1%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 23 games this season (33.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.256
|AVG
|.241
|.315
|OBP
|.287
|.462
|SLG
|.429
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|17
|42/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
