Joey Wendle vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle is available when the Miami Marlins battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 26 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-2.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .232.
- In 55.6% of his 81 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.235
|.248
|OBP
|.287
|.313
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.032 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd.
