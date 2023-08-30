Joey Wendle is available when the Miami Marlins battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 26 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-2.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .232.

In 55.6% of his 81 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .229 AVG .235 .248 OBP .287 .313 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

