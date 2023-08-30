Jon Berti vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 65 of 103 games this season (63.1%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 2.9% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (19.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (4.9%).
- In 31.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.286
|.299
|OBP
|.326
|.335
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|27/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.032 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd.
