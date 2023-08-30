Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 65 of 103 games this season (63.1%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 2.9% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (19.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (4.9%).

In 31.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .272 AVG .286 .299 OBP .326 .335 SLG .383 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 27/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

