Jorge Soler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his 125 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
