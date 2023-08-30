Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 63.2% of his 125 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .232 AVG .246 .294 OBP .355 .482 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

