Josh Bell vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (80 of 121), with more than one hit 20 times (16.5%).
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 46 games this year (38.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|47
|.277
|AVG
|.227
|.346
|OBP
|.322
|.553
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|26
|10/5
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2).
