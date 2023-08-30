The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (80 of 121), with more than one hit 20 times (16.5%).

In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 46 games this year (38.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 47 .277 AVG .227 .346 OBP .322 .553 SLG .395 5 XBH 15 4 HR 7 6 RBI 26 10/5 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings