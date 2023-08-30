The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.447) and OPS (.839) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 100 of 126 games this season (79.4%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (36.5%).

He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 59 .378 AVG .318 .412 OBP .370 .483 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 0

