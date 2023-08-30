Luis Arraez vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.447) and OPS (.839) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 100 of 126 games this season (79.4%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (36.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|.378
|AVG
|.318
|.412
|OBP
|.370
|.483
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.032 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd.
