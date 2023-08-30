Marlins vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) and Miami Marlins (66-66) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA).
Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has come away with a win 18 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (528 total, four per game).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|W 2-1
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zach Eflin
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|September 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|September 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Josiah Gray
|September 5
|Dodgers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Lance Lynn
