Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) and Miami Marlins (66-66) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA).

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 18 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (528 total, four per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule