Yandy Diaz and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins, who play on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+100). A 7.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Marlins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 20-34, a 37% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 131 chances.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-30 28-36 31-28 34-38 50-49 15-17

