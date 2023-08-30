Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 127 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 357 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 528 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out an MLB-high 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Miami has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 23, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has 13 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Luzardo has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals W 2-1 Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays L 11-2 Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away JT Chargois Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.