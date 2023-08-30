On Wednesday, August 30, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) visit the Miami Marlins (66-66) at LoanDepot park, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET. The Rays will be going for a series sweep.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.55 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.96 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Marlins and Rays game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 70, or 66%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 66-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 29 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 18-26 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Marlins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

