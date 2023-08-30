Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .350/.392/.447 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.511 so far this year.

Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8) for his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 143 hits with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI.

He's slashing .327/.403/.506 on the year.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.372/.438 on the season.

Arozarena heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

