Two of MLB's top hitters will square off when the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) and Miami Marlins (66-66) meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park. Yandy Diaz has a .327 batting average (fourth in league) for the Rays, while Luis Arraez ranks first, batting .350 for the Marlins.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Jesus Luzardo (9-8) for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.55 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .251 batting average against him.

Luzardo has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo is looking to collect his 20th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (13-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 7.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.032 in 25 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 127 home runs, 27th in the league.

The Marlins have gone 7-for-17 with three doubles and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.