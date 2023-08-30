Nick Fortes vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 25 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .213.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 41 of 81 games this year (50.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (28.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.240
|AVG
|.185
|.291
|OBP
|.233
|.296
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/7
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.