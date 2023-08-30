Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at LoanDepot park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 25 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .213.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 41 of 81 games this year (50.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (28.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .240 AVG .185 .291 OBP .233 .296 SLG .306 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/7 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

