Yuli Gurriel vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with an on-base percentage of .107 in his past 10 games, 204 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .253.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (43 of 82), with multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.220
|AVG
|.282
|.283
|OBP
|.335
|.301
|SLG
|.408
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.032 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
