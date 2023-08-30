Yuli Gurriel -- with an on-base percentage of .107 in his past 10 games, 204 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .253.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (43 of 82), with multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .220 AVG .282 .283 OBP .335 .301 SLG .408 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 21/12 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings