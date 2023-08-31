On Thursday, Bryan De La Cruz (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

In 64.0% of his games this year (80 of 125), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 16 of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this season (42 of 125), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (31.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.4%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .294 AVG .217 .342 OBP .270 .453 SLG .379 25 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 63/18 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings