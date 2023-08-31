Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
On Thursday, Bryan De La Cruz (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (80 of 125), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 16 of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this season (42 of 125), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (31.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.4%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.294
|AVG
|.217
|.342
|OBP
|.270
|.453
|SLG
|.379
|25
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|63/18
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
