Currently the Miami Dolphins are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Dolphins games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.

As the underdog, Miami had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +4500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +900

Odds are current as of August 31 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.