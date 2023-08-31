The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) face the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Florida vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Utah Betting Trends

Florida covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

The Gators were an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Utah covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

