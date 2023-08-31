The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.476 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.
  • In 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (16.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.5%).
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 29
.290 AVG .260
.371 OBP .329
.452 SLG .325
8 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 6
19/6 K/BB 23/7
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
