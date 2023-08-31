The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.476 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.

In 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (16.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.5%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .290 AVG .260 .371 OBP .329 .452 SLG .325 8 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 6 19/6 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings