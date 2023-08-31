Garrett Hampson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.476 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (16.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.5%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.290
|AVG
|.260
|.371
|OBP
|.329
|.452
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|19/6
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
