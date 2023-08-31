The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has 10 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .194.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 29 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 65 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (15.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.6%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .216 AVG .169 .294 OBP .293 .299 SLG .265 6 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings