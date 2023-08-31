Jacob Stallings vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has 10 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .194.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 29 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 65 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (15.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.6%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.294
|OBP
|.293
|.299
|SLG
|.265
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
