On Thursday, Jake Burger (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (94) this season while batting .242 with 50 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Burger has recorded a hit in 64 of 113 games this year (56.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (22.1%).

He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven in a run in 33 games this year (29.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 41.6% of his games this season (47 of 113), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 40 .365 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .442 SLG .390 4 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 11/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings