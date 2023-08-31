Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jake Burger (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami in total hits (94) this season while batting .242 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 64 of 113 games this year (56.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven in a run in 33 games this year (29.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this season (47 of 113), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|40
|.365
|AVG
|.171
|.400
|OBP
|.228
|.442
|SLG
|.390
|4
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|11/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Adon (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
