Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.

In 68.1% of his 69 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .248 AVG .241 .305 OBP .287 .446 SLG .429 11 XBH 10 6 HR 7 14 RBI 17 45/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings