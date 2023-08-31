Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.
- In 68.1% of his 69 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.248
|AVG
|.241
|.305
|OBP
|.287
|.446
|SLG
|.429
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|17
|45/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .182 batting average against him.
