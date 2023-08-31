After hitting .185 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Joan Adon) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .229.
  • Wendle has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 82 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 28.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 39
.224 AVG .235
.243 OBP .287
.306 SLG .345
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 32/8
1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
