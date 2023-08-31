After hitting .185 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Joan Adon) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .229.

Wendle has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 82 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 28.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .224 AVG .235 .243 OBP .287 .306 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

