Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .185 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Joan Adon) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .229.
- Wendle has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 82 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jacob Stallings
- Click Here for Luis Arraez
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.224
|AVG
|.235
|.243
|OBP
|.287
|.306
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.