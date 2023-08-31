Jon Berti vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has had a hit in 65 of 104 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 104), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, Berti has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (30.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.269
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.331
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
