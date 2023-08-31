Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 15th in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.6%).

In 31 games this year, he has hit a home run (24.8%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .232 AVG .246 .294 OBP .355 .482 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings