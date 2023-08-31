Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.6%).
- In 31 games this year, he has hit a home run (24.8%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon (2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.