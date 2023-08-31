Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .240.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (80 of 122), with more than one hit 20 times (16.4%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (46 of 122), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|47
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.510
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|26
|11/5
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .182 batting average against him.
