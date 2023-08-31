The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .240.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (80 of 122), with more than one hit 20 times (16.4%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (46 of 122), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 47 .255 AVG .227 .321 OBP .322 .510 SLG .395 5 XBH 15 4 HR 7 6 RBI 26 11/5 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings