The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Arraez has had a hit in 101 of 127 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 46 times (36.2%).

He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (30.7%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (37.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 59 .376 AVG .318 .409 OBP .370 .479 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings