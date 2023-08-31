Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Arraez has had a hit in 101 of 127 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 46 times (36.2%).
- He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this year (30.7%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (37.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|59
|.376
|AVG
|.318
|.409
|OBP
|.370
|.479
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
