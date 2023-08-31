Thursday's contest features the Washington Nationals (62-72) and the Miami Marlins (66-67) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 31.

The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (7-5) for the Marlins and Joan Adon (2-0) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 35 (59.3%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 18-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 528 (four per game).

The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule