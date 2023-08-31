Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 31
Thursday's contest features the Washington Nationals (62-72) and the Miami Marlins (66-67) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 31.
The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (7-5) for the Marlins and Joan Adon (2-0) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 35 (59.3%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 18-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 528 (four per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|W 2-1
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zach Eflin
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|September 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|JT Chargois vs Trevor Williams
|September 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Josiah Gray
|September 5
|Dodgers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Lance Lynn
|September 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Julio Urías
