Jorge Soler and Joey Meneses will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Marlins are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 35 of the 59 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.3%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Miami has an 18-6 record (winning 75% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 61.5% chance to win.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-68-5 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 28-36 31-28 34-39 50-50 15-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.