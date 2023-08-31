How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (127).
- Miami ranks 21st in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins are eighth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (528 total, four per game).
- The Marlins are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff paces MLB.
- Miami's 4.23 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Garrett is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Garrett will look to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|8/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|8/27/2023
|Nationals
|W 2-1
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Trevor Williams
|8/29/2023
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Civale
|8/30/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zach Eflin
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Lance Lynn
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
