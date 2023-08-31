C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (127).

Miami ranks 21st in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are eighth in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (528 total, four per game).

The Marlins are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff paces MLB.

Miami's 4.23 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Garrett is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Garrett will look to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals W 2-1 Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays L 11-2 Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays L 3-0 Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away JT Chargois Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Lance Lynn 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Julio Urías

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.