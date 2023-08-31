When the Miami Marlins (66-67) and Washington Nationals (62-72) square of at Nationals Park on Thursday, August 31, Braxton Garrett will get the call for the Marlins, while the Nationals will send Joan Adon to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-0, 5.25 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 35 (59.3%) of those contests.

The Marlins have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 1-3 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 119 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.5%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 36 times in 77 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+170) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Jake Burger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

