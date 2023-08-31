Lane Thomas and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins square off at Nationals Park on Thursday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (7-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 25 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 6.0 5 3 3 6 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 5.0 4 0 0 1 2 at Reds Aug. 8 6.0 6 2 2 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Braxton Garrett's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 173 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .349/.391/.446 so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.511 on the year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .279/.329/.466 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI.

He's slashed .285/.332/.417 on the season.

Meneses enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.