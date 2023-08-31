Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Nationals on August 31, 2023
Lane Thomas and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins square off at Nationals Park on Thursday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (7-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Braxton Garrett's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 173 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .349/.391/.446 so far this season.
- Arraez has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .239/.326/.511 on the year.
- Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.329/.466 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI.
- He's slashed .285/.332/.417 on the season.
- Meneses enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.