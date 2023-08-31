The Miami Marlins (66-67) and Washington Nationals (62-72) clash on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Nationals Park.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (7-5) for the Marlins and Joan Adon (2-0) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-0, 5.25 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will hand the ball to Garrett (7-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.96 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .260.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Garrett has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with 580 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 121 home runs (29th in the league).

The Nationals have gone 11-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (2-0) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .182 batting average against him.

Adon has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Adon heads into the game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Joan Adon vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1160 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 528 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.397) and are 28th in all of MLB with 127 home runs.

Adon has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out three against the Marlins this season.

