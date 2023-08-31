Nick Fortes -- batting .172 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .211.
  • In 41 of 82 games this year (50.0%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.4%).
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.236 AVG .185
.292 OBP .233
.291 SLG .306
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 34/6
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
