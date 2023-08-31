Nick Fortes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- batting .172 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .211.
- In 41 of 82 games this year (50.0%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.4%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.236
|AVG
|.185
|.292
|OBP
|.233
|.291
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
