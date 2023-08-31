Nick Fortes -- batting .172 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .211.

In 41 of 82 games this year (50.0%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.4%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .236 AVG .185 .292 OBP .233 .291 SLG .306 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

