When the UCF Knights square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, our computer model predicts the Knights will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

UCF Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Knights went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

UCF was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 35.5-point favorite last year.

Last season, six of Knights games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 3.3 fewer than the average total in last season's UCF contests.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

Kent State went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

Golden Flashes games hit the over four out of 12 times last year.

The average total for Kent State's games last season was 61.5 points, six more than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

