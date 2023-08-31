Based on our computer projection model, the UCF Knights will beat the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams come together at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday, August 31, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55) UCF 36 Kent State 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UCF Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Knights covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread last season.

UCF did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or greater favorite last year.

Knights games went over the point total six out of 14 times last season.

The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes, based on the moneyline, is 4.8%.

The Golden Flashes put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last year.

Kent State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last year.

Last season, four Golden Flashes games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Kent State games last year (55) is 6.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.