The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 36.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

UCF covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

Kent State put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Golden Flashes won their only game last year when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Kent State To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

