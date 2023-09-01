The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 81 of 126 games this season (64.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 43 games this season (34.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .294 AVG .217 .342 OBP .268 .453 SLG .379 25 XBH 21 7 HR 9 35 RBI 30 63/18 K/BB 62/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings