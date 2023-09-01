Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 81 of 126 games this season (64.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 43 games this season (34.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.294
|AVG
|.217
|.342
|OBP
|.268
|.453
|SLG
|.379
|25
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|63/18
|K/BB
|62/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
